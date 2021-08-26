The Nike SB x Quartersnacks Dunk Low Collab Comes With Zebra Prints That Are Inspired by Sweet Treats

It’s hard to believe that the Nike SB Dunk Low model has been with us for over two decades. What started as a simple skating shoe back in 2000, has evolved into perhaps the most iconic and recognizable form of footwear today. From basketball players to skaters and everyone in between, there is no corner of culture that the Dunk Low has not impacted in some way.

The skateboarding aspect of that history is what Nike is looking to reference with the release of the Quartersnacks x Nike SB Dunk Low “Zebra.” Quartersnacks is a New York skate magazine that started as a blog in 2005, and has since turned into a legendary publication that represents the pre-internet New York skate scene.

The Dunk Low “Zebra,” which has the aesthetics of the classic Little Debbie Zebra Cake snack, features zebra print underlays with black leather overlays, as well as zebra stripes on the insoles. On Nike SB’s Instagram teaser, the brand notes the inspiration comes from “grab-and-scarf bodega sweets” (think Little Debbie’s zebra cake snacks). As opposed to regular fat SB Dunk tongues, the “Zebra” features a thin silhouette. The Quartersnacks logo is embroidered along the heel of the shoe above an off-white and black outsole.

This isn’t Quartersnacks’ first shoe collab. In 2016 for the magazine’s first collaboration with Nike SB, they made a unique version of the Bruin Hyperfeel. While in 2018 they again worked with Nike SB for the Blazer Low XT. Last year they teamed up with Vans to produce the Old Skool Pro and Lampin Pro.

The SB Dunk Low will be released on Sept. 1 and will only be available for purchase at select skate shops. You can find a list of those shops here.