Nike SB to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With New Dunks

A new iteration of the acclaimed Nike SB Dunk Low is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared several shots of the Nike SB Dunk Low “St. Patrick’s Day” on Instagram yesterday, a new colorway of the shoe that’s slated to hit stores in 2022. According to the aforementioned account, the shoe will be launching in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, which is observed yearly in mid-March.

The shoe features a nearly tonal look as the upper is constructed predominantly of green suede along with a matching tongue and shoelaces. This style also features gold accents throughout the shoe including on the Swoosh branding on the sides, and Nike branding found on the tongue tag and heel tab. The shoe’s standout design is the white four-leaf clover embroidered on the heel counter. Completing the look is a white midsole and a gum outsole.

In addition to sharing an early look at the shoe, @zSneakerheadz also revealed that the Nike SB Dunk Low “St. Patrick’s Day” will be released at Nike SB stockists in spring ’22, which could land around next year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations taking place on March 17. At the time of publication, release info of the shoe has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

In related Nike SB news, a Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low collab is also reportedly launching in 2022 after an early look at the shoe was shared by @zSneakerheadz this month. The collab dons a simple white and black color scheme on the upper and is coupled with various Swoosh logos on the side inspired by the camera maker’s Color Spectrum branding.