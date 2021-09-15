Saquon Barkley Gets His Own Nike Air Trainer 3 Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saquon Barkley has teamed up with Nike to design his own Air Trainer 3 style coming soon.

Today, the sportswear giant unveiled that the Nike Saquon Air Trainer 3 will hit shelves next month. According to the Swoosh, the Barkley’s iteration of the shoe celebrates the New York Giants star running back’s admiration for Bo Jackson who popularized the silhouette in the ’90s. In addition, the makeup references the sneaker culture and street fashion in New York City during Barkley’s upbringing in the ’90s.

The shoe features white perforated leather as the base of the upper that’s offset by sail overlay panels as well as the forefoot strap. According to the shoe’s product description via SNKRS, reflective detailing also appears throughout the shoe as a nod to the construction zones seen throughout New York City. Rounding out the look is Barkley’s jersey number printed on the tongue tag along with his signature lightning bolt logo on the heel counter and footbed, and two black stripes over the lateral Swoosh of the left shoe inspired by the eyeblack tape that Barkley plans to wear on the field this NFL season.

The Nike Saquon Air Trainer 3 will be released on Oct. 8 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike Saquon Air Trainer 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Saquon Air Trainer 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Saquon Air Trainer 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike