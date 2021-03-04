Nike Is Launching the ‘Play for the Future’ Sneaker Collection for the 2021 All-Star Game

Nike is celebrating this year’s NBA All-Star Game with a special drop.

On March 7, ahead of the big event, the sportswear giant will drop a “Play for the Future” sneaker collection at Nike.com, which is inspired by the league’s biggest players. Included in the drop are five different kicks — all bearing a touching meaning.

First up is the LeBron 18. The shoe, which is the latest signature style for LeBron James, features a white, clear and blue-tinted design, which represents “unpolluted air athletes need to breathe when they play now and in the future,” Nike explained in a statement. Additionally, the Max Air on the shoe provides impact cushioning under the heel. The shoe will retail for $225.

Next is the Kyrie 7, the newest signature look for Kyrie Irving. The shoe is inspired by Irving’s “overall commitment to healthy living” and his own plant-based diet. The shoe is adorned with plant-inspired graphics throughout the upper and a sprouted “KI” logo on the heel. The sneaker is designed with a mesh fabric and is equipped with a curved Zoom Air unit, providing “next-generation energy return.” This Kyrie 7 is $140.

LeBron 18 “Play for the Future” CREDIT: Nike

Kyrie 7 “Play for the Future” CREDIT: Nike

Also included in the drop is the Zoom Freak 2 for $130. The kick pays homage to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, who used to have to share basketball shoes. The shoe’s sapphire, black, light smoke gray and light thistle colorway is a symbol of Nike’s Basketball’s commitment to “who got next” and the uplifting of generations to come.

The fourth shoe, the PG5, is inspired by the rivers and lakes that Paul George loves. To pull this theme off, it features a watery green colorway with a ripple-like graphic found at the side. The design also represents George’s “desire to make a positive impact and protect our planet’s most precious resource.” This PG5 retails for $120.

The last shoe is the KD13, which was created to highlight the greatness of Kevin Durant. “The energy that drives Kevin Durant is neither created nor destroyed,” Nike said in a statement. The platinum and metallic colorway is meant to express Durant’s energy and intensity in the game. The shoes come with a $160 price tag.

Zoom Freak 2 “Play for the Future” CREDIT: Nike

PG 5 “Play for the Future” CREDIT: Nike