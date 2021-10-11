Nike Celebrates National Coming Out Day with LGBTQ+ Athletes for New Be True Drops

Sweetheart Dancers star in Nike's "Proudly in Motion" campaign for its Be True collection.

Nike’s staying true to its values for National Coming Out Day, along with change-making LGBTQIA2S+ athletes.

The brand’s Be True collection highlights inclusivity towards all athletes in LGBTQIA2S+ communities, and aims to inspire greater advocacy for underrepresented voices in sports. Though past Be True launches have focused around Pride Month in June, Nike wants to show greater support for the LGBTQIAS2+ community on a year-round basis.

To that end, the athletic brand has released a T-shirt and hoodie featuring designs from transgender artist Xavier Schipani. Both pieces feature Schipani graphics of multicolored figures embracing one another, along with Nike’s signature “Swoosh” logo and “Be True” lettering in black. The graphics for Be True’s latest drop were directly inspired by Schipani’s emotions when coming out, as well as themes of relief, balance and excitement for the future.

The accompanying campaign, Proudly in Motion, features a range of LGBTQIAS2+ athletes and activists from different backgrounds to celebrate authenticity and self-expression. Gay track and field Olympian Raven Saunders, transgender bodybuilder Sawyer Sturgis, queer activist Janaya Future Khan and queer dancers Sean Snyder and Adrian Stevens, known by their stage name Sweetheart Dancers, all star in the accompanying imagery and share how they express pride in themselves. “If my younger self could see who I am today, they would be so proud,” said Sturgis in a statement.

Be True’s latest drop will be arriving in the near future, according to a statement from Nike. However, when they drop, the T-shirt and sweatshirt will respectively retail for $40 and $70 on Nike.com/BeTrue.