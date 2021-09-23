×
Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Fitness Journey to Call on ‘New Hotties’ for Nike

By Claudia Miller
Megan Thee Stallion: December 2019
Megan Thee Stallion: December 2019
Megan Thee Stallion: November 2019
Megan Thee Stallion: September 2019
Megan Thee Stallion is diving deeper into her fitness journey with a little help from Nike.

The “Body” rapper stars in a new campaign for the brand that debuted today at Nike.com and across the brand’s social media. For the project, Thee Stallion calls on her fans — better know as Hotties — to get up and moving in an encouragement towards a more healthy lifestyle.

Imagery for the campaign depicts the musician as everything from the coach to the cheerleader, all in head-to-toe Nike gear. Her outfits include a Swoosh-adorned sports bra, biker shorts, socks and, of course, footwear. In one ensemble, it’s the brand’s elevated twist on a brand classic in the Air Force 1 Pixel silhouette, a style that retails for $100.

Megan Thee Stallion stars in a new campaign for Nike.
CREDIT: Adrienne Raquel/Nike

In addition to her AF1s, Thee Stallion also donned more workout-ready picks like the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit running shoes and Nike Free Metcon 4 training shoes.

“Real Hotties put other Hotties on. You’re supposed to spray positivity, even to yourself,” the rapper told the Swoosh brand. “Wake up, look in the mirror: I am bad. I am a bad B. I am a Hot Girl. I, too, am a Hot Girl Coach.”

Megan Thee Stallion (C) stars in a new campaign for Nike.
CREDIT: Adrienne Raquel/Nike

Megan Thee Stallion stars in a new campaign for Nike.
CREDIT: Adrienne Raquel/Nike

While her music career is launching off the charts, Megan Thee Stallion also racked up a series of high-profile deals in the fashion industry. She previously starred in Puma’s campaign to promote its Cali Sport sneaker back in November 2019 as well as inked the deal with Fashion Nova for spring ’20.

Additionally, the “Savage” musician made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand’s summer ’20 campaign and Coach’s spring ’21 presentation. Most recently, she helped Coach launch its new collaboration with A Bathing Ape and joined forces with StockX for the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection via DropX. She also stars in a campaign Ambush x Nike’s collection inspired by Japanese motor culture with anime influences.

Channel Megan Thee Stallion in these sneakers worn by the musician herself in her new Nike campaign.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Force 1 Pixel, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Free Metcon 4, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit, $180

Click through the gallery for more of Megan Thee Stallion’s glam style throughout the years.

