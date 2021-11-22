The Nike LeBron 9 ‘Big Bang’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A fan-favorite look from LeBron James’ signature Nike basketball line could be coming back soon.

Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” on Instagram this week, a bold iteration of James’ ninth signature shoe that he debuted in the 2012 NBA All-Star Game. According to the account, the coveted style is slated to return to shelves in 2022 as part of the shoe’s 10-year anniversary.

The Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” features a vibrant orange color scheme that’s inspired by the spacesuits that astronauts would wear during intergalactic missions. The theme continues with a galaxy-inspired print covering the interior of the shoe as well as silver accents on the eyestay and Swoosh branding on the sides. Rounding out the look is an orange speckled midsole featuring a translucent air bubble at the heel and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

The Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” was released as part of Nike Basketball’s “Galaxy” collection in 2012 for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Each of the styles from the capsule references the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, Florida, which was near the festivities that took place at the Orlando Magics’ home arena, the Amway Center.

While @zSneakerheadz revealed early info about the Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” on Instagram, the shoe’s return has yet to be announced by Nike.

For those who aren’t interested in waiting until 2022 for a pair, fans can buy a pair of the 2012 release today on the secondary market.

On StockX, for instance, the shoe is reselling for an average price of $494 with the lowest asking price of $400 for a men’s size 8 and upwards of $1,150 for a men’s size 12.