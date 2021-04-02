The Highly-Anticipated Nike LeBron 7 ‘Baseball Blue’ Colorway Is Releasing Soon

Nike and LeBron James are back with a whole new sneaker colorway just in time for the return of baseball.

The athletic retailer and NBA star are reimagining the Nike LeBron 7 silhouette with inspiration pulled from a classic 2009 iteration with elements of classic hardball designs. The Nike LeBron 7 “Baseball Blue” releases April 9 at 10 a.m. via Nike.com for $200.

Nike LeBron 7 “Baseball Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The style maintains its signature high-top silhouette coated with a wrapped royal blue overlay, echoed throughout the sneaker in the Swoosh logo and see-through midsole. A subtle leafing embossment appears on the overlays with contrasting smooth white leather accents and translucent panels. Sealed together with silver lace holds, cherry red detailing across the tongue, outsole and L23 logos ties the shoe together.

The sneaker was first modeled by James himself in September 2020 during a Los Angeles Lakers as an homage to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nike LeBron 7 “Baseball Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

An aerial view of the Nike LeBron 7 “Baseball Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel counters of the Nike LeBron 7 “Baseball Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike LeBron 7 “Baseball Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike LeBron 7 “Baseball Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Ever since they first debuted their Air Zoom Generation in 2003, Nike and LeBron James have continued to release hit shoe after hit shoe. The LeBron 7 silhouette, in particular, is designed to provide the ultimate support through its high tensile-strength Flywire construction and foam IP midsole. A basketball-specific Max Air unit in the heel allows for ample return on energy and impact absorption for the perfect performance both on and off the hardwood.