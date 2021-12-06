A Pair of ‘Tune Squad’-Themed Nike LeBron 19s Are Dropping Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The much-anticipated release of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ next signature basketball sneaker is happening soon.

The sportswear giant confirmed on its SNKRS release calendar that a pair of Nike LeBron 19 colorways that are inspired by the James-starred film “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will hit shelves before month’s end.

The styles of the Nike LeBron 19 will include the “Uniform Hook” colorway as well as the “White and Dutch Blue” makeup, with each pair featuring accents inspired by the film’s Tune Squad. The first pair dons a predominantly orange color scheme that’s combined with blue accents reminiscent of the uniforms that both King James and his Tune Squad team wore in the aforementioned film.

The latter pair features a white-based makeup that’s combined with computer chip-inspired graphics throughout the upper. Both pair also features a multicolored galaxy design on the footbed with “Space Jam: A New Legacy” branding at the heel. Rounding out the design is a 360-degree visible Max Air unit and responsive Zoom Air cushioning embedded within the midsole and a rubber outsole that incorporates a micro-engineered blade pattern for multi-directional traction.

“Inspired by the uniform LeBron and the Tune Squad wore during their digitized battle against the Goons in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ these sneakers are ready to jam, Nike wrote on the product description of the “Uniform Hook” colorway.

The Nike LeBron 19 “Uniform Hook” and “White and Dutch Blue” colorways will be released on Dec. 18 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for $200 each.

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 19 “Uniform Hook.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike LeBron 19 “White and Dutch Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike