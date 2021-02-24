The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 18 "Majestic Ferocity."

The Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity” released on the SNKRS app yesterday and quickly sold out. However, you can still buy a pair of LeBron James’ latest basketball shoes on the resale market if you missed out.

On the “stock market of things” StockX, the sneaker is currently reselling for an average price of $244 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price for the shoe is $242 for a men’s size 12 and on the opposite side of the spectrum, a men’s size 5.5 is currently listed for $1,000.

The Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity,” $242 and up; StockX.com

The Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity” released exclusively on SNKRS yesterday as part of the brand’s #LebronWatch program, which gives fans an opportunity to buy rare player-exclusive Nike LeBron styles worn by King James himself. The shoe featured various animal prints and patterns that play off of James’ nickname.

The look is executed in a predominantly beige color scheme that’s contrasted by a blue tongue and heel counter, and yellow shoelaces. The look is completed with a combined Max Air and Zoom Air-cushioned midsole for ultimate comfort on the basketball court.

A top-down view of the Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The toe box of the Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Nike LeBron 18 “Majestic Ferocity.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

