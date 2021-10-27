Sizes For Nike’s Lahar Low Women’s Shoe Are Still In Stock

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Although the Nike Lahar Low dropped weeks ago, sneaker fans are still searching for a pair to add to their footwear collection. Luckily for those that are still on the hunt for the shoe, they can still get a pair for retail.

Available now at Nike’s website is the women’s specific Lahar Low shoe in the “Fossil Stone” and “Dark Beetroot” colorways. According to the Swoosh, the design of the silhouette draws inspiration from the classic Lahar Escape Boot from ’89 but has been reimagined for the urban landscape.

The upper is constructed with premium materials including soft suede and canvas that give the shoes a modernized aesthetic that’s also easy to wear as the material is lightweight and comfortable. Additional details include metal eyelets, a reinforced toe and a rubber outsole with heavy-duty treads for durability and additional traction.

“Built for the rugged urban landscape, the Nike Lahar Low brings you a retro design that’s as tough as it is ready for city living,” Nike wrote for the silhouette’s product description.

The Nike Lahar Low Women’s is available now at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $130 each. At the time of publication, the “Fossil Stone” makeup of the shoe in a women’s size 6 up to a women’s size 12 while the “Dark Beetroot” colorway is available in women’s sizes 6.5, 8.5, 9 and from 10.5 to 13.5.

The lateral side of the Nike Lahar Low Women’s “Fossil Stone.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Lahar Low Women’s “Dark Beetroot.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike