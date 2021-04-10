Nike Reintroduces the Strap for the New Kevin Durant Signature Shoe

Nike is set to deliver NBA star Kevin Durant’s latest signature basketball shoe — and fans will recognize something that has been missing from his sneakers since the KD7.

The sportswear-inspired Nike KD14 will arrive before month’s end, a court-ready look built with a one-piece midfoot strap on the upper, which was last used on a Durant signature model on the KD7. The brand explained that the design of the strap, especially on the medial side of the shoe, was inspired by the classic Air Presto silhouette.

Beyond the strap, Nike executed the KD14 with an elongated Swoosh (a nod to the Bruin shoe), full-length Zoom Air Strobels for responsiveness and engineered mesh uppers that allow graphics to be layered for colorway options that the brand said will cover topics including art, music and more.

Nike KD14. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“It’s been a while since we incorporated the strap, which excites me,” Durant said in a statement. “My other favorite part about the shoe is the cushioning, which helps me feel low to the ground and still helps give me some of that energy back.”

Nike delivered the KD14 in the “Black/White” colorway to Greater China today, with the “Cyber” iteration arriving in the region tomorrow. The Nike KD14 “Black/White” arrives on April 14 in North America. The sneaker will retail for $150.

Nike confirmed that Durant will debut the KD14 tonight when his Brooklyn Nets take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Game time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Nike KD14. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike KD14. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heels of the Nike KD14. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike