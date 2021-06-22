Nike and Jordan Brand Release ‘Powerful’ Family Portrait Highlighting WNBA Players

Nike and Jordan brand are highlighting the power, strength and diversity of the WNBA.

This week — and in honor of the WNBA’s 25th anniversary — the sportswear giant released a series of black and white portraits, featuring Michael Jordan and the recent addition of eight WNBA players to Jordan Brand.

Shot by photographer Ming Smith, the images demonstrate Nike and Jordan’s desire to “form an expansive and inclusive family,” the NBA star and Nike shared in a press release.

“The world needs female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing,” Jordan expressed. “The Jordan Brand is committed to giving women a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire and push culture forward.”

In the photos, Jordan is photographed alongside the Brand’s: Jordin Canada, Te’a Cooper, Crystal Dangerfield, Chelsea Dungee, Arella Guirantes, Dearica Hamby, Kia Nurse, Aerial Powers and Satou Sabally.

The portraits also commemorate the Brand’s largest female roster ever.

“These amazing athletes are defining a lot of things about Jordan Brand and leading a true conversation that’s impacting culture and our communities across the globe.”

The players echoed similar sentiments with Canada saying: “To have 11 Black women be a part of this brand allows the younger generation and younger women to see that they can be like us — they can have that opportunity. I didn’t see that growing up.”

Dangerfield expressed that she and her fellow new Jordan Brand members are not only paving the way for other Black female athletes, but are also using their platforms outside of the court.

“We don’t just stick to our sport. We’re vocal in the league, as a whole, and we’re going to bring it to the community — to leave things better than we found them.”