Nike’s Hands-Free Sneaker Will Debut In Three Colorways This Month

The lateral side of the Nike Go FlyEase in white.

After unveiling its first hands-free sneaker last month, fans will finally be able to purchase the Nike Go FlyEase soon.

The athletic giant has confirmed that the Go FlyEase shoe is hitting shelves mid-March in three distinct colorways: one white-based makeup and two stealthy black iterations.

The shoe features a number of innovative design elements to make the hand-free experience come to life. One of the features is the Bi-stable Hinge in the midsole, which keeps the silhouette securely open when it’s ready to be worn and the sneaker secured to the wearer’s foot when in use. The model also makes use of a Kickstand Heel designed to mimic the action that many perform to kick off their shoes but without the concern of damaging the back of the shoe.

The upper is constructed with a lightweight fabric that’s also breathable, while no-sew overlays add durability and provide structure and stability to the shoe. Capping off the design is the responsive Cushlon foam midsole and a grippy rubber outsole for traction.

According to the shoe’s product description, only Nike members will be able to buy the shoes when the three Go FlyEase styles release on March 19 at 10 a.m. ET on Nike.com. The shoe retails for $120.

The medial side of the Nike Go FlyEase in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Go FlyEase in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Go FlyEase in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Go FlyEase in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike