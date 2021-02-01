Nike’s First Hands-Free Sneaker Go FlyEase Comes With a Kickstand Heel

Nike just made taking off your shoes a lot more convenient.

On Monday, the sportswear giant unveiled its first-ever hands-free sneaker. Called the Go FlyEase, the sneaker is designed for easy access — making mundane tasks like tying your laces a thing of the past.

So how does it work? The sneaker is equipped with a number of innovative features, including a Bi-stable Hinge, which keeps the shoe securely open when putting on and taking off and keeps the sneaker closed when in use.

The FlyEase also includes a Kickstand Heel, which the brand says: “mimics the action many intuitively perform to kick off their shoes, but by design and without compromising the heel.” Essentially, shoppers won’t have to worry about damaging the back of their sneakers.

Nike Go FlyEase

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Additionally, the shoe is also equipped with a “Diving Board,” that “maintains a continuous foot-bed for comfort and stability.” The shoe is then completed with the Tensioner, which is the band that holds the shoe open and closed. The Tensioner also snaps the shoe into position.

As for appearances, the FlyEase comes in three different colorways, including a look that features a sleek neon green and salmon pink upper with a sky blue heel. You will then find the Tensioner band around the midsole and a beige outsole.

The shoe is already a hit among athletes with champion fencer Bebe Vio saying in a statement: “Usually I spend so much time to get in my shoes. With the Nike Go FlyEase, I just need to put my feet in and jump on it. The shoes are a new kind of technology, not only for adaptive athletes but for everyone’s real life.”

In addition to providing convenience, the FlyEase can solve problems for the disabled as well as those suffering from chronic pain and illnesses. Like other adaptive footwear, the new Nike shoe keeps a person from having to bend down to put on their shoes or tie their laces. The FlyEase also provides comfort and security.

The FlyEase will launch for Nike Members on Feb. 15 and a wider release will follow this year. The shoe is priced at $143.

The FlyEase comes on the heels of another innovate release from Nike. The brand’s sub-label N. 354 revealed late last month that it has given the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker a makeover.

Called the Nike Air Force 1 Experimental “Racer Pink,” the shoe comes dressed in hot pink with a jelly-like construction. Making the kick unique, the gooey material covers the upper and midsole of the shoe. At the lateral side, you will find the signature Swoosh with the N. 354 logo scribbled on. To achieve the wet look, N. 354 gave the shoe a vacuum-sealed treatment, which ultimately created the sticky-looking finish. The shoe will be available on Feb. 6 at 7 a.m. with a $130 price tag at Nike.com.