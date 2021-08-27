Nike Updates the Popular Dunk With a New Scrap ‘Sea Glass’ Style Arriving Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of the Nike Dunk will soon have a new version of the shoe to add to their footwear rotation. This time, the sportswear giant is bringing a fresh take to the sneaker with the introduction of the Dunk Scrap.

“With a customized look that pulls inspiration from the cobblers’ cutting room floor, the Dunk Scrap brings a fresh face to the iconic hoops franchise,” the Swoosh wrote in the product description of the shoe.

The Nike Dunk Scrap “Sea Glass” features a patchwork upper that’s constructed of a breathable mesh base paired with soft nubuck and suede leather overlay panels while dressed in light green and gray hues, respectively. Adding to the design are the floating lace wings on the sides that pay homage to the shoe’s basketball heritage while allowing wearers to personalize their look. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

At the time of publication, the Nike Dunk Scrap “Sea Glass” has only been released overseas but the shoe is expected to release in the states via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers soon for a retail price of $110.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until the shoes hit shelves, you can pick up a pair now on the resale market.

On the “Stock market of things” StockX, for example, the shoe is available at the time of publication with the lowest asking price of $150 for men’s sizes 7 and 8 with the highest bid at $185 for a men’s size 13.

In related Nike Dunk news, the Quartersnacks x Nike SB Dunk Low “Zebra” collab will be released on Sept. 1 exclusively at select skate shops.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Scrap “Sea Glass.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Scrap “Sea Glass.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike