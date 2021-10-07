×
The Women’s Exclusive Nike Dunk Low ‘Harvest Moon’ to Release This Winter

By Victor Deng
Nike by Williamsburg
The Nike by Williamsburg storefront.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A new colorway of the popular Nike Dunk Low is coming.

The sneaker leak social media account @Brandon1an on Twitter shared images of the women’s exclusive Dunk Low in the forthcoming “Harvest Moon” makeup along with the shoe’s early release info.

The photos reveal the shoe donning a traditional color blocking with sail-colored leather serving as the base of the upper and coupled with light brown overlay panels featured at the forefoot, heel,  and Swoosh branding. Rounding out the look are white shoelaces, a white midsole and a light brown rubber outsole. The images also show that the shoe will come packaged in a traditional red Nike box.

According to @Brandon1an, the women’s exclusive Nike Dunk Low “Harvest Moon” will be released in the winter at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $100 price tag.

In related Nike news, there’s also a new women’s exclusive iteration of the Dunk High release this month. The Swoosh confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the “Cashmere” makeup of the high-top shoe will launch via the app on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. ET for $110. “Now, the college hoops OG returns covered in crisp material overlays with heritage-inspired color blocking. Modern footwear technology brings the design’s comfort into the 21st century, while a blend of Cashmere, Light Lemon Twist, Pure Violet and Pale Coral gives this makeup a pastel-infused feel,” the Swoosh wrote for the shoe’s product description.

nike dunk high womens cashmere sneakers pastel
Nike Dunk High “Cashmere” sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
nike dunk high womens cashmere sneakers pastel
The lateral side of the Nike Dunk High “Cashmere.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
