Images of the Nike Dunk Low ‘Aged Navy’ Have Emerged

Nike will soon release another colorway of the acclaimed Dunk Low but this time, the shoe has been given a vintage look.

Nike product images of the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette have surfaced this week in the latest “Aged Navy” colorway. According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the style will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

The Nike Dunk Low “Aged Navy” wears a classic color scheme from the original 1985 release called “Be True to Your School,” with each colorway representing a different Nike-sponsored college. This pair specifically references the team colors of the Villanova Wildcats but the shoe doesn’t feature any official logos connecting it to the university.

The upper dons a white leather upper that’s coupled with navy overlay panels including on the side’s Swoosh branding and sock liner. The shoe’s standout detail is the sail midsole to give the style a vintage-inspired aesthetic while a solid navy outsole completes the look.

Although images of the shoe were shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the release info for the women’s exclusive Nike Dunk Low “Aged Navy” was not.

In related Nike news, Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is getting his own “LBJ” colorway of the classic Air Force 1 Low, which will be released via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will retail for $130.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Aged Navy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Aged Navy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Aged Navy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Aged Navy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike