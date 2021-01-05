Nike to Release the Dunk Low ‘Medium Curry’ This Month

Sneaker fans couldn’t get enough of the Nike Dunk last year, with each release selling out faster than the last, and the athletic giant is continuing to deliver new iterations of the shoe into early 2021.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @py_rates shared an image of the Nike Dunk Low “Medium Curry” that is reportedly set to drop this month. According to the account, the forthcoming pair is labeled as a premium release as seen with the soft suede material on the upper replacing the shoe’s standard leather construction dressed in a range of brown tones including a light shade as the base with dark brown tones covering the overlays and sock liner. Breaking up the look is sail-colored shoelaces along with a matching midsole while a dark brown outsole completes the look.

The “Medium Curry” Nike Dunk Low PRM is scheduled to release at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Jan. 28 for a retail price of $110 per Py_rates but at the time of publication, the launch details have yet to be confirmed by the brand.

If the aforementioned Nike Dunk Low style isn’t of your liking, the Swoosh confirms that fans will be able to create their own iteration of the popular silhouette through the Nike By You program soon. Shoppers will be able to personalize their pair by choosing between premium leathers like pebbled leather and suede for the upper as well as decorating it in various colors. Adding to the customization options are personal messages of up to three letters or numbers that can be added on the heel tabs.