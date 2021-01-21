Fans of the Nike Dunk Low will have two new vibrant colorways to look forward to soon.
Sneaker social media account @Yankeekicks shared images of the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” styles, which includes two contrasting white and black-based iterations for the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe set to hit shelves this year for $120 each.
For the Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” in the black make-up, the upper features premium black leather underlays that are elevated with vibrant overlays wearing mismatched hues of green, blue, pink and yellow. The stealthy execution continues with a black Swoosh branding on the sides, a matching tongue and shoelaces with multi-colored aglets. The shoe’s standout detail is a graphic of a price tag with the text “Free 99” printed on the footbeds. Finishing off the look is a white midsole and a gum rubber outsole.
The next Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” switches things up with vibrant accents of red, blue, yellow and green atop a white leather upper while a brown-colored Swoosh appears on the lateral and medial portions. Unlike the initial pair, a mismatched pair of yellow and green shoelaces are included. The aforementioned “Free 99” price tag appears on the insoles while a white midsole and a gum outsole sit underneath.
While an on-feet look at both Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” iterations was shared by @Yankeekicks, a release date for the pairs has yet to be announced by Nike.
In related Nike news, Kobe Bryant’s iconic Nike Kobe 6 style that he wore at the 2011 NBA All-Star Game is set to return next month after images of the shoe surfaced.