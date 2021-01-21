An exterior view of the new Nike Rise store in China.

Fans of the Nike Dunk Low will have two new vibrant colorways to look forward to soon.

Sneaker social media account @Yankeekicks shared images of the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” styles, which includes two contrasting white and black-based iterations for the popular basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe set to hit shelves this year for $120 each.

For the Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” in the black make-up, the upper features premium black leather underlays that are elevated with vibrant overlays wearing mismatched hues of green, blue, pink and yellow. The stealthy execution continues with a black Swoosh branding on the sides, a matching tongue and shoelaces with multi-colored aglets. The shoe’s standout detail is a graphic of a price tag with the text “Free 99” printed on the footbeds. Finishing off the look is a white midsole and a gum rubber outsole.

The next Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” switches things up with vibrant accents of red, blue, yellow and green atop a white leather upper while a brown-colored Swoosh appears on the lateral and medial portions. Unlike the initial pair, a mismatched pair of yellow and green shoelaces are included. The aforementioned “Free 99” price tag appears on the insoles while a white midsole and a gum outsole sit underneath.

While an on-feet look at both Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” iterations was shared by @Yankeekicks, a release date for the pairs has yet to be announced by Nike.

