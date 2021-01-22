Nike Dunk Low Disrupt ‘Sail’ Has Sold Out — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

Nike released the women’s Dunk Low Disrupt “Sail” at select retailers in Europe this month and soon after it launched, the style sold out. For sneaker fans who are still looking for a pair, you can find select sizes now on the resale market but for a slightly higher price tag.

The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt Women’s in the “Sail” colorway boasts a soft mesh upper fused with tan-colored overlays, which sits atop a white midsole and sail outsole.

On the resale platform GOAT for example, the lowest asking price for the Dunk Low Disrupt Women’s “Sail” at the time of publication is $215 for a women’s size 11.5 and as high as $391 for a women’s size 6.5. The sizes that are currently available range from a women’s size 6.5 to a women’s size 12.

Another place that the shoe can be picked up in at the popular consignment shop Flight Club. Similar to the aforementioned platform, the lowest asking price for the style is $215 for a women’s size 11.5 and the highest is $391 for a women’s size 6.5.

Nike created the Dunk Low Disrupt specifically for female sneaker fans, a variation that takes inspiration from Nike’s mid-’80s basketball catalog according to the Swoosh. This new variation not only implements signature Dunk design elements but also references the eccentric Air Train model from 1984.

