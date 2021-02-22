The Nike Dunk silhouette was one of the most popular sneakers last year and continuing its momentum is a new iteration dropping soon.

The sportswear giant confirmed on the SNKRS app that the latest “City Market” colorway of the Dunk Low is releasing next week. The Swoosh created this iteration to celebrate various durable materials and their role in the brand’s innovative history.

The Nike Dunk Low “City Market” boasts a patchwork upper that combines together various graphics, materials, and colors that serves as a “nod to the brand’s Blue Ribbon Sports roots, as well as industrial rice and coffee bags that are frequently upcycled from urban markets for a wide range of uses,” according to Nike’s product description for the shoe.

Adding to the distinct design is the zippered compartment on the tongue that’s inspired by reusable grocery bag storage with the label reimagined to resemble a nutrition facts label. Additional details include the phrase “Thank You For Caring!” similar to the ones typically found on a plastic grocery bag stamped on the footbed.

The Nike Dunk Low “City Market” will be released starting on March 4 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and will retail for $110. Prior to the retail launch, pairs have already arrived on the resale market including on GOAT with the lowest ask at the time of press at $741 for a men’s size 10.5 and upwards of $1,413 for a men’s size 12.

The Nike Dunk Low “City Market.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

