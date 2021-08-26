This Nike Dunk Low ‘Camo Pack’ Is Designed to Stand Out

With fall just around the corner, brands are starting to unleash their new camouflage-inspired designs, from the likes of AGE to Coach. And Nike is no different, with its latest Dunk Low “Camo Pack” released today.

The “Camo Pack” name is something of an oxymoron, as not only will the shoes not blend in with your surroundings, but the design will almost certainly attract attention. For the first of the two colorways, instead of synchronizing the underlays of the sneaker to be a single style of camouflage, each underlay is a different type, including woodland, snow, desert and urban camouflage. On top of the jumble of camo is heavily tumbled leather overlays, nylons and textiles. This means that each section of the shoe, and each separate angle of the shoe, is kind of its own separate shoe in itself, or at least appears that way.

For the second colorway, that process has been inverted, which the underlay being a solid white and the overlays being the heavily varied styles of camo. Both colorways are finished off with a smooth green swoosh and a Nike Basketball motif on the rear of the shoe, in Team Orange.

The Dunk Low “Camo Pack” will be available at multiple locations, including Nike and Footlocker.