Barbershops Inspire This New Nike Dunk Low Colorway

Nike has a new iteration of the acclaimed Dunk Low coming soon, and the inspiration behind the colorway may surprise you.

Sneaker leak social media account @Yankeekicks shared images of the Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop” on Instagram this week, a new look that appears to be inspired by barbershops.

The latest iteration of the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle model dons a stealthy black-based color scheme predominantly on the premium tumbled leather upper and is combined with a bronze graphic on the heel counter. The heel also features multicolored piping by the heel that appears to be inspired by the signature red and blue poles in front of barbershops. Additional details include clipper guard lace lubraes that are attached to the front of the shoelaces while light blue accents appear on the sock liner, Swoosh branding, and rubber outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop” is slated to hit shelves in 2022 at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers. Although an early look was shared by @Yankeekicks, the concrete launch date has yet to be revealed by the brand.

In related Nike news, LeBron James’ coveted Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” shoe is also reportedly releasing next year. According to @zSneakerheadz, the bold iteration of James’ ninth signature shoe, which debuted in the 2012 NBA All-Star Game, is returning to shelves in 2022 in celebration of the shoe’s 10-year anniversary. The Nike LeBron 9 “Big Bang” features a vibrant orange color scheme that’s inspired by the spacesuits that astronauts would wear during intergalactic missions.