Nike Dunk Low ‘Archeo Pink’ Gives Off Candy Cane Vibes for Winter

Over the past few months the Nike Dunk Low has come in almost every color imaginable, from “Grey Fog,” to “Golden Orange,” and many shades of camo. For the new Dunk Low “Archeo Pink,” which is believed to be set release this winter, it looks like the brand is aiming for a candy-cane pink palette to go with the upcoming holiday season.

The “Archeo Pink” is made of leather and the colorway is white on the quarter, collar and toebox, while the mudguard, flaps, heel, eyestays and the Swoosh are all in the “Archeo Pink.” The tongues are made from white nylon with a Nike Sportswear hit in pink on the tag, all of which is covered with pink laces. White midsoles, pink outsoles and a matching collar lining round out the look.

For a year that has been all about the Nike Dunk Low, the “Archeo Pink” offers fans of the shoe yet another colorway. Even more, this is really the first time Nike has used a vibrant pink for a Dunk Low after releasing a softer shade of the hue last month, making the shoe even more unique.

As mentioned, according to YankeeKicks, the “Archeo Pink” will be coming out this holiday season, though that has yet to be confirmed by Nike.