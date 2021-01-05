Nike Will Soon Let Customers Make Their Own Custom Dunk Lows

Fans of the Nike Dunk Low will soon be able to create their own iterations of the shoe.

The sportswear giant has introduced the Nike Dunk Low 365 By You to its customizable Nike By You program. The brand said wearers can choose from premium leathers (including a basketball-pebbled leather) and suedes that are inspired by the Dunk’s archival vault, as well as an array of classic varsity colors. Also, Nike said it will allow for personal messages of up to three letters or numbers to be added on the heel tabs.

The Nike Dunk Low 365 By You will retail for $120.

Although Nike has added the shoe to its Nike By You customizable program, the date has not been revealed. (A simple “coming soon” message has been added to the landing page.)

A custom Nike Dunk Low 365 By You look from the Nike By You program. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Thirty-five years after the sneaker was introduced for the basketball court, the Nike Dunk celebrated arguably one of its biggest years yet in 2020, earning the FN Shoe of the Year nod. Throughout the year, Nike delivered several iterations of the performance-turned-lifestyle shoe, with every style turning into an instant sellout.

Its recent popularity was largely fueled by needle-moving collaborations, which turned into big money earners on the resale market. Toward the beginning of the year, Houston rap megastar Travis Scott’s take on the Nike SB Dunk Low became one of the sneaker’s most sought-after by collectors and resellers alike.

However, as the year progressed, Nike continued to deliver hit after hit.

For instance, a look with Ben & Jerry’s, dubbed “Chunky Dunky,” arrived in May to much fanfare. And in July, Nike released a series of Grateful Dead-inspired sneakers that enticed sneaker fans of all ages, many of whom weren’t alive to enjoy the rock band during its heyday.

And non-collaborative styles also intrigued longtime fans of the silhouette, most notably the college-inspired Dunk Low colorways that included the coveted “Syracuse” and “Kentucky” looks.