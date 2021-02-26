×
The Nike Dunk High ‘Vast Grey’ Quickly Sold Out — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

By Victor Deng
Nike Dunk High 'Vast Grey'
The lateral side of the Nike Dunk High "Vast Grey."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey” was one of this week’s most anticipated sneaker releases, so it should come as no surprise how fast pairs flew off of shelves. However, pairs have already made their way onto the resale market and certain sizes aren’t much higher than the retail price.

On the secondary resale platform GOAT, for instance, prices at time of publication start at $167 for a men’s size 14 and go as high as $374 for a men’s size 6.

And on the “stock market of things” StockX, the same style is reselling for an average price of $220 at the time of press. The lowest price is currently listed at $157 for a men’s size 14 and goes upwards of $382 for a men’s size 4.5.

Nike Dunk High 'Vast Grey'
The Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Dunk High 'Vast Grey'
The lateral side of the Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Dunk High 'Vast Grey'
The medial side of the Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey,” $157 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey,” $167 and up; GOAT.com

The Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey” released yesterday on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear stockists for a retail price of $120. The look is executed in a predominantly white leather upper that’s paired with grey overlays including on the Swoosh branding and sock liner. Capping off the design is a white midsole and a grey rubber outsole.

Nike Dunk High 'Vast Grey'
A top-down view of the Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Dunk High 'Vast Grey'
The heel’s view of the Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Dunk High 'Vast Grey'
The outsole of the Nike Dunk High “Vast Grey.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

