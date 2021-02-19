×
Images of the Nike ‘Coffee’ Collection Surface — Here’s When the Styles Are Expected to Release

By Victor Deng
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Coffee'
The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Coffee."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike will soon release a new footwear collection that’s perfect for sneaker fans who like to start their morning by drinking a cup of joe.

The sportswear giant shared images of its latest “Coffee” collection that includes a new iteration of the classic Air Force 1 Low and Blazer Mid silhouettes along with a new make-up for the women’s exclusive Air Max Verona model.

The first shoe features light brown nylon as the upper’s base and coupled with matching suede overlays while a darker shade dresses the tongue, the Swoosh on the sides, and the heel tab. Sticking to the coffee theme is the text “Roasted by Nike, Inc.” stamped on the heel counter while an image of a cat inside a Nike mug appears on the footbed. The look is completed with a speckled dark brown midsole.

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Coffee'
The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Coffee'
The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Coffee'
The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Coffee'
A top-down view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

For the Blazer Mid, the brand switched things up with a tonal dark brown color palette on the upper with matching shoelaces. The coffee theme continues with the aforementioned cartoon of the cat in the Nike mug while a contrasting white Swoosh branding and midsole complete the design.

Nike Blazer Mid 'Coffee'
The Nike Blazer Mid “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Blazer Mid 'Coffee'
The lateral side of the Nike Blazer Mid “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Blazer Mid 'Coffee'
The medial side of the Nike Blazer Mid “Coffee.”
Nike Blazer Mid 'Coffee'
A top-down view of the Nike Blazer Mid “Coffee.”

Rounding out the collection is the Air Max Verona in a light roast make-up. The upper boasts light brown nylon and suede upper, with the aforementioned cat cartoon printed on the insole and a Nike Air-cushioned midsole underneath.

At the time of publication, a specific release date for this Nike “Coffee” collection has not yet been announced by the brand, but the styles will arrive on Nike.com and at select retailers in spring ’21.

Nike Air Max Verona Women's 'Coffee'
The Nike Air Max Verona Women’s “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max Verona Women's 'Coffee'
The lateral side of the Nike Air Max Verona Women’s “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max Verona Women's 'Coffee'
The medial side of the Nike Air Max Verona Women’s “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max Verona Women's 'Coffee'
A top-down view of the Nike Air Max Verona Women’s “Coffee.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
