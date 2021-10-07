Nike Women’s New Cashmere High Dunks Come With Pastel-Infused Color Blocking

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike is hitting the trend of pastels for fall with their latest women’s-exclusive Nike High Dunks. Momentum for this colorway has been building as the previous release date was supposed to be this past summer. Nike revealed the classic Dunk is officially releasing on Oct. 20 via the SNKRS app at 2 p.m. ET and at select Nike retailers. The shoe will retail for $110.

The latest “Cashmere” High Dunks reveal traditional color blocking design and white leather construction. The leather details feature an array of pastel colors that blend seamlessly. The heel dons a light lemon twist, with the toebox done in a pale coral, and the eyestays in lavender. The classic Nike swoosh and outsole are finished in the creamy cashmere color that the pair is named after.

Nike High Dunks have been on courts and sidewalks for over 35 years. “Now, the university hoops OG returns covered in crisp material overlays with heritage-inspired color blocking. Modern footwear technology brings the design’s comfort into the 21st century, while a blend of Cashmere, Light Lemon Twist, Pure Violet and Pale Coral gives this makeup a pastel-infused feel,” the brand wrote.

In other Nike news, in a recent survey the sportswear label was ranked the top brand for teens, besting Vans, Adidas and Converse.