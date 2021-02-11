Nike has a new collection of floral-themed sneakers coming soon.

The sportswear giant revealed images of its upcoming “Floral” pack that features two new iterations of the Blazer Mid.

Two separate flowers represent the two different Blazer Mid colorways starting with Indigo for the blue-based make-up. It features a clean white clean as the base of the upper with a light blue Swoosh on the sides while the aforementioned plant is embroidered on the heel counter. Adding to the design is information about the flower stamped on the heel tab while cork accents appear on the tongue tag, lace dubare and on the heel.

The Nike Blazer Mid “Indigo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Blazer Mid “Indigo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Nike Blazer Mid “Indigo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A second red-based iteration pays homage to the Catechu flower and similar to its blue counterpart, the look is executed with a predominantly white canvas upper and is combined with subtle red accents on the Swoosh and heel. Additional details include a depiction of the plant embroidered on the heel counter as well as data about the flower featured on the back of the ankle collar. Cork details appearing on the tongue, lace dubrae and heel complete the look.

The Nike Blazer Mid “Catechu.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Blazer Mid “Catechu.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Blazer Mid “Catechu.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Blazer Mid “Catechu.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Nike Blazer Mid “Catechu.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

At the time of publication, the release info for this Nike Blazer Mid “Floral” collection has not been announced by the brand, but both pairs are reportedly releasing at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers this year.

The Nike Blazer Mid was originally designed as a basketball shoe in 1973 but as the years went by, it became a go-to shoe for everyday sneaker fans as it most recently became the silhouette for choice for the brand’s top collaborators including Virgil Abloh’s Off-White, Chitose Abe’s Sacai, and others.