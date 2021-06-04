Nike’s Pride Collection Is Celebrating the Wide Spectrum of LGBTQIA+ Orientations

The Nike Be True collection includes footwear and apparel, created and inspired by the LGBTQIA+ community.

Nike’s Pride Month collection is almost here. On June 7th, the Swoosh with launch its 2021 Be True line, which features footwear and apparel, created and inspired by the LGBTQIA+ community.

This year, Nike is furthering inclusivity by looking beyond the rainbow, with the goal to more broadly represent the LGBTQIA+ community, create better visibility and inspire further education. Each footwear silhouette, for instance, will come with a velcro patch and the wearer can select from nine flags of LGBTQIA+ orientations, such as the Modern Pride Flag, Transgender Flag and Pansexual Flag.

The Nike Be True Air Max Pre-Day features a bold blue hue and colorful gradient Swoosh and the interchangeable Pansexual Flag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Shoes included in the collection are the Blazer ’77 Low, the Air Max Pre Day, the All Out Utility Slide and the Infinity React Run 2.

The Be True 2021 Blazer ‘77 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Apparel offerings range from t-shirts to hoodies, and ACG trail shorts.

Nike’s Be True apparel apparel offerings range from t-shirts to hoodies, and ACG trail shorts. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition, Nike recognized 18 organizations advancing the LGBTQIA+ community and provided them with a total of $625,000 in donations. Each of this year’s grant recipients are organizations with a focus on advocacy in sports, creating safe spaces and elevating the history of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Plus, the brand is lending its platform to those that are advancing conversations about identity. Gia Parr, Bretman Rock, Ludmilla and Shiho Shimoyamada will be featured in a series of films later this month.

Since 2017, Nike has provided more than $2.8 million in support to LGBTQIA+ causes.