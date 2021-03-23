Nike Celebrates Atlanta With a Women’s-Exclusive Air Max Plus ‘City Special’

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max Plus Women's "City Special."

After getting a preview of “City Special” Air Max 97 last month that quickly sold out at select retailers, Nike has another city-inspired Air Max sneaker dropping soon. For the latest style, the sportswear giant is using the Air Max Plus to celebrate the city of Atlanta, Georgia as part of the multi-sneaker “City Special” collection.

The Nike Air Max Plus “City Special” wears a tonal pink color scheme predominantly on the mesh-based upper including on the TPU overlay panels. Connecting the shoe to the city is the “ATL” branding in the form of gold lace dubraes attached to the shoelaces as well as a pink tag appearing on the heel. Adding to the look are velour sock liners, a pink Tuned Air midsole, and a matching outsole. It’s worth noting that this style will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

According to Foot Locker’s release calendar, the Nike Air Max Plus Women’s “City Special” will be released at select Nike Sportswear retailers this Saturday. The shoe will come with a $170 price tag.

In related Air Max news, the women’s exclusive Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 “Polar Blue” is launching via SNKRS and select retailers this Thursday for $400.

