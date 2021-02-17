Nike’s Air VaporMax EVO Takes Inspiration From 7 Iconic Shoes and Promises ‘Unbelievable’ Comfort 

Nike’s Air VaporMax EVO NRG “Collector’s Closet” celebrates some of the brand’s most iconic shoes.

Coming in a black, metallic silver, white and clear colorway, this Air VaporMax EVO highlights decades of style with two shoes. The right pair takes inspiration from classics such as the Warhawk 90, Moon Landing 90, OG Blue AM 1 and AM 180 Comme Des Garcons sneakers.

As for the left pair, the kick pays tribute to greats like, the AM 98 Snakeskin, AM 97 Wotherspoon and the OG AM Plus. Together, however, the shoes equally capture the essence of everything Air Max stands for, honoring the 90, 93, 96 Air Max Plus, Tuned 99, Solas and 180 +.

When it comes to looks, the Air VaporMax EVO features strategically placed rubber pods on the outsole for traction and durability. The shoe also includes a plush foam midsole and the iconic “Whale Tail” shank from the Air Max Plus positioned further to the back. Additionally, the shoe promises comfort as it provides more Air “underfoot than ever before.”

The shoe will launch on Feb. 25 at Nike.com. The Air VaporMax EVO comes with a $200 price tag.

When it comes to the Nike Air Max, the shoe is legendary. The brand’s Air technology first debuted in Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in the heel in 1987. While the shoe initially launched for running, the Air Max has since become a beloved footwear style among athletes, celebrities and fashion figures due to its timeless look and futuristic look.

The Air VaporMax EVO’s release comes on the heels of buzz that the coveted Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” collab is returning.

Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” collab on Instagram, a style of the classic Air Max sneaker that came onto the scene in May 2006. According to the aforementioned account, the collab is expected to release in March. On StockX, the collab at the time of publication is reselling for an average price of $1,393 with the lowest asking price of $1,700.