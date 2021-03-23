The Nike Air Tuned Max ‘Dark Charcoal’ Is Returning for the First Time Ever Next Month 

The Nike Air Tuned Max “Dark Charcoal” is making a comeback.

For the first time ever, the sportswear giant is re-releasing the retro shoe, which launched in 1999, in its original colorway — but in a remastered form. The shoe features black mesh uppers, iridescent red and green overlays and is anchored by the Tuned Air unit.

The shoe will drop on April 3 at 7 a.m. and will be available on the SNKRS app.

As sneakerheads now, the return of the Air Tuned Max will come after Air Max Day on March 26. The Air Max was first born in 1987 and has since become a must-have lifestyle shoe. The Air Max first began as an experiment in cushioning and later evolved to a shoe that has taken over the footwear industry. It has since been retooled, reimagined and released in a number of hues.

Nike Air Tuned Max “Dark Charcoal” CREDIT: Nike

In addition to the Air Tuned Max, Nike confirmed that the elusive Air Max 90 “Bacon” from 2006 is returning for Air Max Day. The brand is also dropping a new shoe, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day — on the day of the event.

The Air Max Pre-Day takes the brand’s design aesthetic from the late 1970s and combines it with fresh innovations to usher in the next era of Air. The signature design element of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day is its utilization of sustainable materials, including recycled polyester and synthetic suede. Completing the look is an outsole made with about thirteen percent of Nike’s repurposed Grind Rubber.

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day will release in the shoe’s inaugural “Liquid Lime” colorway on Air Max Day, which takes place on March 26, via the SNKRS app and at select global retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.