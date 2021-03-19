Nike Brings Back the Classic Air Structure in Its Debut Colorway for the Shoe’s 30th Anniversary

The Nike Air Structure Triax — which became popular in 1991 in part to the benefits its wider and flatter sole offered runners who over-pronate — is returning this month in its OG form.

The re-release of the Nike Air Structure Triax “OG” will come in its original colorway on its 30-year anniversary. The upper’s primary colors are white, black and gray, and the shoe also features bold teal and infrared accents throughout. The look includes its signature zig-zag design pattern on the upper with multiple layers, as well as a visible Air cushioning unit in the midsole near the heel.

The Nike Air Structure “OG” will retail for $120 and can be purchased on Nike SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. It will also come in big kids’ sizing for $100.

The shoe was the first in Nike’s Structure series, leading to over 20 different models after, and has become a cult classic due to its unique two-tone colorway look. It also featured the brand’s first-ever symmetrical underfoot airbags, which was a revolutionary detail at the time of its debut. It was given a re-release in 2008 and 2010, as was also made into a basketball shoe in 2009.

The Air Structure is pretty rare, considering its limited number of releases in the 20 years since its last retro. And given its bright color scheme that takes wearers back to the early 1990s, this retro release should catch some eyes.

Nike Air Structure “OG.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Structure “OG.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Structure “OG.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike Air Structure “OG.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike