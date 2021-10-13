Nike Releases New Air Sesh Shoe Designed For Dancing

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike has a new sneaker on the way that’s designed specifically for dancers.

The sportswear giant revealed the Nike Air Sesh shoe this week and at the time of publication, only select Nike members are able to purchase a pair. The shoe was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and was created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based dance crew and choreographers, the Kinjaz.

The shoe features a mid-cut leather upper and incorporates a wider toe box to allow wearers more room for their toes while on the dance floor. Cushioning the underfoot is the Cushlon foam midsole in addition to the Zoom Air heel cushioning, which provides extra comfort and support. Completing the design of the silhouette is an outsole that incorporates two different types of rubber so that dancers can slide with less resistance or stop with more control.

“The Nike Air Sesh is a dance shoe that prioritizes style and performance equally. Designed in collaboration with dancers, it features two different types of rubber so you can slide with less resistance or stop with more control,” the Swoosh wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Nike Air Sesh is available now to select Nike members at Nike.com with a wider release for the shoe expected to take place in the near future. The shoe comes with a $110 price tag.

In related Nike news, Supreme and Nike are joining forces this week to collaborate on two new Cross Trainer Low styles.

