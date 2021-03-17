Nike Reveals Its New Air Max Pre-Day Sneaker Ahead of Air Max Day

Nike has already confirmed that the elusive Air Max 90 “Bacon” from 2006 is returning for Air Max Day, and to make this year’s celebrations even better for sneaker fans, the brand is dropping a new shoe — the Nike Air Max Pre-Day — on the day of the event.

The sportswear giant has unveiled the Air Max Pre-Day, a new shoe that takes the brand’s design aesthetic from the late 1970s and combining it with fresh innovations to usher in the next era of Air. The signature design element of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day is its utilization of sustainable materials that help minimize material waste.

The base of the upper is crafted entirely of recycled polyester, while the overlay panels are created with synthetic suede. Moving down to the midsole is the signature Air bag on the heel, but this time the cushioning unit has been fully exposed, while also providing a new underfoot sensation. Completing the look is an outsole made with about thirteen percent of Nike’s repurposed Grind Rubber.

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day will release in the shoe’s inaugural “Liquid Lime” colorway on Air Max Day, which takes place on March 26, via the SNKRS app and at select global retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Liquid Lime.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Liquid Lime.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Liquid Lime.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Liquid Lime.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nke

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Liquid Lime.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike