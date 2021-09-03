Sizes For the Nike Air Max Pre-Day ‘Light Bone’ Are Still Available

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Although the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Light Bone” was released last month, people are still searching for the style. Luckily for sneaker fans who want to add a pair to their rotation, they can still get a pair for retail.

Available now via the Nike SNKRS app is the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Light Bone” in sizes ranging from a men’s size 6 up to a men’s size 15. The shoe comes with a $140 price tag.

The sportswear branding unveiled the Air Max Pre-Day shoe during this year’s celebration of Air Max Day, a brand-created holiday observed annually on March 26 to celebrate its heralded Air Max line. The silhouette features design elements from the late ’70s and combines them with the brand’s latest innovations as the upper is constructed with recycled polyester while the overlay panels are created with synthetic suede to ensure that the shoe is made with at least 20% recycled content by weight. The midsole features a fully exposed Air unit at the heel along with a black outsole.

“Inspired by the revolutionary footwear that helped Nike build its brand on the oval, this new silhouette recalls a throwback track aesthetic while incorporating fresh breakthroughs that are spearheading the next era of Air,” Nike wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Light Bone” is available now via SNKRS for $140.

In addition to the launch of new Nike Air Max styles, the Swoosh is also bringing back iconic styles from the popular footwear line this month. Arriving before the month’s end is the reissue of the classic Air Max BW “Persian Violet” to celebrate the shoe’s 30th birthday.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Light Bone.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Light Bone.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Light Bone.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Light Bone.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike