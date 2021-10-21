Nike Is Reportedly Bringing Back Penny Hardaway’s First Signature Shoe

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Two beloved Nike Air Max Penny 1 styles appear to be making a comeback in 2022.

Instagram users @Bubblekoppe and @zSneakerheadz shared release details this week revealing that NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s first signature shoe with the Swoosh is returning next year.

Given its far-out drop date, images of the forthcoming releases have yet to surface but the sneaker leak social media accounts confirmed on the caption that the shoe will return in the “White/Varsity Royal/Black” and “Black/Varsity Royal/White” colorways, which match up with the shoe’s iconic “Home” and “Orlando” makeups.

The aforementioned account also shared images of the previous Air Max Penny 1s’ releases including the ’96 version of the “Home” colorway and the “Orlando” drop from ’11. The looks for both styles draw inspiration from the Orlando Magics team colors and uniforms, which was the team Hardaway played for during the peak of his NBA career.

The first shoe sports a white-based leather upper combined with a pinstripe design on the tongue and royal blue accents on the Swoosh branding and “1 Cent” logo on the heel. The latter pair features a two-tone black and white leather upper including the aforementioned pinstripe details on the tongue and blue hits decorating the logos. Completing the look are Air Max-cushioned midsoles and rubber outsoles.

Although the early info was revealed on Instagram, the return of the Air Max Penny 1 has yet to be confirmed by Nike Basketball.

