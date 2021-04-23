The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 98 Women's "Easter Pastel."

A few weeks have passed since the observance of Easter, and even longer since Nike released the women’s exclusive Air Max 98 “Easter Pastel,” which debuted in summer 2019.

Today, sneaker fans are still searching for a pair of the Nike Air Max 98 Women’s “Easter Pastel.” Although the shoe has long sold out at retail, pairs are available on the secondary market with select sizes below its suggested retail price tag.

On the resale marketplace GOAT, for instance, the lowest asking price at the time of publication is $119 for a women’s size 6 and upwards of $300 for a women’s size 11.

The sneaker is also reselling on Flight Club, with the lowest ask at $140 for a women’s size 5 and the highest price tag is $396 for a women’s size 6.5.

There’s one size available via Stadium Goods for the shoe and it’s in a women’s size 7 for a price of $255.

The Nike Air Max 98 Women’s “Easter Pastel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 98 Women’s “Easter Pastel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 98 Women’s “Easter Pastel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Max 98 Women’s “Easter Pastel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max 98 Women’s “Easter Pastel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Max 98 Women’s “Easter Pastel.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Max 98 Women’s “Easter Pastel” released in 2019 and as the same of the colorway suggests, the shoe hit shelves around Easter that year. The shoe features a predominantly white color scheme and is paired with pastel hues of pink, teal, purple and yellow.

