The Nike Air Max 97 ‘City Special’ Has Sold Out — but You Can Still Buy It on the Resale Market

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 97 "City Special."

The Nike Air Max 97 “City Special” dropped last month the style has already sold out. However, you can still secure a pair on the resale market — and prices aren’t astronomically high.

On GOAT, for instance, prices for the Nike Air Max 97 “City Special” at the time of publication start at $265 for a men’s size 9 and go as high as $333 for a size 7.

At the consignment store Flight Club, the lowest asking price of this boldly-colored look is currently listed for $265 in a men’s size 9, and on the opposite side of the price spectrum, the highest asking price is $333 for a size 7.

The Nike Air Max 97 “City Special.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 97 “City Special.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 97 “City Special.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 97 “City Special,” (GOAT.com); $265 and up

To Buy: Nike Air Max 97 “City Special,” (Flightclub.com); $265 and up

This Nike Air Max 97 “City Special” pays homage to the city of Los Angeles with a tonal orange-based color scheme that’s equipped with special “L.A.” branding on the lateral side and footbed. Adding to the design are black accents while reflective piping appears on the upper. Continuing the bold look is a matching full-length Max Air unit in the midsole and an orange rubber outsole.

In related Nike Air Max news, the coveted Air Max 90 “Bacon” that debuted in 2004 is releasing again on Air Max Day (March 26) via SNKRS. The shoe will retail for $140.

A top-down view of the Nike Air Max 97 “City Special.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max 97 “City Special.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Max 97 “City Special.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The reflective details of the Nike Air Max 97 “City Special.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.