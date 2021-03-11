LeBron James Is Getting His Own Nike Air Max 95 Colorway

LeBron James is without a doubt one of the greatest NBA players of all time and although he’s already played a total of eighteen years in the association, there appears to be no end in sight to what more he can accomplish before his basketball career ultimately comes to a close. Soon, Nike will honor King James with its next Air Max 95 release.

The sportswear giant shared images of the latest Nike Air Max 95 “LeBron,” a new style that’s scheduled to hit shelves this month. The running silhouette, which was designed by Sergio Lozano in ’95, boasts a mismatched color scheme that references the signature hues of James’ current Los Angeles Lakers squad.

The Nike Nike Air Max 95 "LeBron."

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 95 "LeBron."

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 95 "LeBron."

The left shoe dons a vibrant gold suede upper that’s paired with purple accents while the right pair flips the color blocking with a purple suede upper and gold hits. Adding to the design is James’ crown logo embroidered on the tongue and printed on the footbed. The look is completed with an all-black Air Max-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole that lists some of James’ greatest basketball accomplishments including four-times NBA Champion and Finals MVP, sixteen-time All-Star, thirteen-time All NBA First Team and more.

Although images of the shoe were shared by Nike, a launch date has yet to be announced but according to the Finish Line release calendar, the Air Max 95 “LeBron” is set to release on March 30.

In related Nike Air Max news, the classic Air Max 90 “Bacon” style that debuted in 2004 is re-releasing on March 26 via SNKRS for $140.

A top-down view of the Nike Air Max 95 "LeBron."

The heel's view of the Nike Air Max 95 "LeBron."

The outsole of the Nike Air Max 95 "LeBron."