A Women’s Exclusive Nike Air Max 90 Colorway Is Releasing for Valentine’s Day

By Victor Deng
Nike Air Max 90 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 90 Women's "Valentine's Day."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Nike is getting into the holiday spirit with a new festive-themed Air Max 90.

The sportswear giant released images of the forthcoming “Valentine’s Day” iteration for the classic running-turned-lifestyle silhouette but is releasing exclusively in women’s sizing.

The shoe sports a whit-based leather upper that’s paired with signature Valentine’s Day hues of red and pink throughout the various suede overlays and Swoosh branding. Connecting the shoe to the heart-filled holiday are tongue tags that can detach to reveal a special message underneath as well as heart-shaped eyelets on the sides. The look is completed with the iconic Max Air cushioning unit in pink at the heel along with a multi-colored outsole underneath.

While images of the Nike Air Max 90 Women’s “Valentine’s Day” have surfaced, a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand.

In related Nike news, the brand has also given the classic Air Force 1 Low a special makeover for Valentine’s Day, which will be releasing at select retailers in February for a retail price of $110.

Nike Air Max 90 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
The women’s exclusive Nike Air Max 90 “Valentine’s Day.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max 90 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 90 Women’s “Valentine’s Day.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max 90 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
A top down view of the Nike Air Max 90 Women’s “Valentine’s Day.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max 90 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
The heel of the Nike Air Max 90 Women’s “Valentine’s Day.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max 90 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
The outsole of the Nike Air Max 90 Women’s “Valentine’s Day.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max 90 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
The toe box of the Nike Air Max 90 Women’s “Valentine’s Day.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max 90 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
The heel of the Nike Air Max 90 Women’s “Valentine’s Day.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max 90 Women's 'Valentine's Day'
The tongue tag of the Nike Air Max 90 Women’s “Valentine’s Day.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
