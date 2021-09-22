Nike Celebrates Latin America With the Air Max 90 ‘Familia’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fresh off of celebrating its 30th birthday last year, Nike has more colorways of the Air Max 90 dropping soon.

The athletic brand confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Max 90 “Familia” makeup will hit shelves next week. According to the Swoosh, the latest look is a nod to the diversity and spirit of Latin America.

To honor the inspiration, the shoe features a multicolored upper that’s inspired by bold jerseys worn by the region’s goalkeepers in the ’90s. The upper is constructed with 100% recycled polyester materials that have been randomly selected and makes every pair unique. Adding to the look are black accents on the mudguards, tongue, and shoelaces while the word “Familia” is printed on the entirety of the footbed. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a multicolored rubber outsole.

“In a region with many cultures, languages, and people, futbol can act as a unifying, inclusive game across Latin America. Through the fictional team Club Atletico Familia, the Air Max 90 ‘Familia’ celebrates the diversity and spirit of Latin America,” the brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Nike Air Max 90 “Familia” will be released on Sept. 29 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for $130. The shoe will be available in little kids’ ($90) and toddler sizes ($75).

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 90 “Familia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 90 “Familia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Max 90 “Familia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Nike Air Max 90 “Familia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike