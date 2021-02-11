Nike Adds Cork to the Classic Air Max 90 — Here’s How to Get the Sneakers

With only a few short weeks before the arrival of the spring season, Nike has a set of floral-covered Air Max 90s on the way.

The Swoosh will soon deliver the classic running-turned-lifestyle sneaker in two new “Cork” colorways after product images surface.

The latest Nike Air Max 90 “Cork” iterations are offered in two similarly styled cream-based color schemes with one pair sporting a brown sock liner and the other featuring blue trims on the ankle collar. Both pairs are equipped with contrasting brown stitching throughout the upper while cork overlays appear on the Swoosh and heel counter. Adding to the design is a picture of the cork plant embroidered on the tongue while a white Max Air-cushioned midsole and cork outsole sits underneath.

Although images of the forthcoming Nike Air Max 90 “Cork” were revealed, the release info has yet to be announced by the brand but the shoes are reportedly releasing at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers this year.

This latest set of Nike Air Max 90 styles aren’t the only floral-themed sneakers the brand is releasing this year. Also set to drop soon is a new Blazer Mid “Floral” collection, featuring two colorways including one with blue accents representing the Indigo plant and a red pair as a nod to the Catechu flower.