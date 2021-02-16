The latest reissue of Major League Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr.’s classic Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” released on the SNKRS app yesterday, and soon after it launched, the style sold out. For fans who missed out, you can still buy a pair on the resale market — and prices for select sizes aren’t much more than retail.

On the “stock market of things” StockX, for instance, the shoe is currently reselling for an average price of $238. The lowest asking price at the time of publication is currently listed at $218 for a men’s size 8, while the highest listed price set at $288 for a men’s size 14.

Pricing on secondary market platform GOAT for the shoe starts at $226 at the time of press and goes as high as $2,000 for a men’s size 6.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heels view of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” debuted in 1996 and was reissued this year in celebration of its 25th anniversary. The style features the team colors of the Seattle Mariners, premium leather and nubuck upper, Griffey’s “24” jersey number on the ankle collar and a Max Air-cushioned midsole.

