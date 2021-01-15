After Delivering the Air Force 1 Pixel ‘Desert Sand,’ Nike Is Back With ‘Sail Snake’

After delivering the Air Force 1 Pixel “Desert Sand” last month, Nike is back with a new “Sail Snake” colorway of the shoe releasing exclusively in women’s sizing.

The sportswear giant confirmed that the women’s-exclusive Air Force 1 Pixel “Satin Snake” arrives next week, a modernized version of the iconic silhouette. What makes it different, according to Nike, are its glitchy tweaks and distorted dimensions, which are seen with the angular midsole and oversized heel tab with various geometric graphics. The subtle look features a premium leather uppers in a predominantly white color scheme, while faux snakeskin appears on the Swoosh branding and heel tab.

The Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Satin Snake” will be released exclusively in women’s sizing on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app. The sneaker retails for $110.

The Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Sail Snake.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Sail Snake.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Sail Snake.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top view of the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Sail Snake.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Sail Snake.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Sail Snake.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Along with the forthcoming “Satin Snake” drop, sneaker fans are still clamoring for last month’s release of the Air Force 1 Pixel “Desert Sand.” Given that the pair has now sold out at retail, you can still pick them up now on the secondary market. On GOAT, pricing for the style starts at $301 for a women’s size 7.5 and goes as high as $330 for a women’s size 8.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Desert Sand.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “Desert Sand” (Women’s), $301 and up; GOAT

