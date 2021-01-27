The Valentine’s Day-Themed Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Love Letter’ Is Releasing Soon

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love Letter."

Nike will soon release a brand new iteration of the Air Force 1 Low that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.

The Swoosh shared images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love Letter,” a new style that sports hues synonymous with the heart-filled holiday.

The basketball-turned-lifestyle silhouette features a premium leather upper that’s complemented with pink suede overlays while a bright red Swoosh appears on the sides. If the colors used aren’t enough to tie in the Valentine’s Day celebrations, heart-shaped cutouts are also applied to the toe box. The shoe’s standout design is the detachable tag on the tongue that adorns a hidden message revealing the text “TRUE LOVE SINCE 82” on the right shoe and “AF1 4EVER” on the left pair. Lastly, a white midsole and pink outsole complete the look.

While images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love Letter” were revealed, a release date for this style has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

In addition, images of a similarly styled Nike Air Max 90 in celebration of Valentine’s Day have surfaced and unlike its Air Force 1 counterpart, it will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

