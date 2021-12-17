LeBron James Gets His Own Nike Air Force 1 Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Although LeBron James is best known for the sneakers in his signature footwear line with Nike Basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers star forward also has a new iteration of the classic Air Force 1 dropping soon.

The sportswear giant announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 Low “LBJ” will be released ahead of the New Year.

The shoe features a two-tone design on the upper including a light brown toe box while a brown and cream checkerboard design appears on the heel counter. Adding a touch of contrast is a black Swoosh branding on the sides along with a matching heel tab while James’ “Strive For Greatness” mantra is printed on the insole reminding wearers to keep grinding through the winter whenever you lace up your shoes. Completing the look is a tonal tan midsole and rubber outsole.

“Inspired by the balmy winter landscape of Los Angeles, the light Cream upper features a subtle checkerboard pattern with LeBron’s branding on the heel and eyestay — creating an inviting space to hold court with The King,” Nike wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 Low “LBJ” colorway will be released via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will retail for $130.

In related LeBron James news, King James’ latest Nike signature basketball shoe, the LeBron 19, will also make its retail debut this month in two “Tune Squad”-inspired colorways.

