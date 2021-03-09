This Nike Air Force 1 Experimental Colorway Looks Like a USPS Priority Mail Box

A detailed look at the latest Nike Air Force 1 Experimental sneaker has surfaced, and the next release will take on an interesting source of inspiration.

Images of an unreleased Air Force 1 Experimental style have surfaced, a new colorway that resembles the look of a shipping box — specifically the ones that the United States Postal Service uses for its Priority Mail services.

The look is executed in a tonal white-based color scheme on the upper that appears to resemble the look of a taped-up shipping box ready to be sent out for delivery. Adding to the namesake variation of the Air Force 1 Low, the midfoot features a new toggle lacing system atop the traditional lacing set up along with a newly designed tongue featuring exposed foam on the edges and a pull tab on the heel.

Building on the inspiration, the brand has applied a shipping label on the base of the heel featuring the texts “Air Force 1,” “N.354,” “For Everyday Use,” and lastly, “Label AF1 Summer 2021” hinting at when the shoe’s release date. The look is completed with the aforementioned taped-up design covering the midsole along with a blue rubber outsole.

While images of the latest Nike Air Force 1 Experimental “USPS” style were shared, a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand.

